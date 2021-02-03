ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A shelter in place order was issued in St. Helens Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a gas main, according to Oregon State Police.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue said Oregon Street and Deer Island Road are closed while an NW Natural gas crew arrives. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it considered shutting down Highway 30 near milepost 29.
OSP is currently assisiting Columbia County SO & Fire with a vehicle that appears to have struck a gas main. Fire has issued shelter in place order and @OregonDOT is evaluating shutting down highway 30 near mp 29 pic.twitter.com/hpaKaWSo0c— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) February 4, 2021
People living in the area of Oregon Street past the Columbia Humane Society as well as those living on Deer Island Street were asked to shelter in place.
As of 7:35 p.m. NW Natural resolved the leak and are still on scene working, authorities said. The shelter in place has been lifted.
