Shelter in place order issued in St. Helens after vehicle hits gas main

Columbia River Fire & Rescue

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A shelter in place order was issued in St. Helens Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a gas main, according to Oregon State Police.

Columbia River Fire and Rescue said Oregon Street and Deer Island Road are closed while an NW Natural gas crew arrives. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it considered shutting down Highway 30 near milepost 29.

People living in the area of Oregon Street past the Columbia Humane Society as well as those living on Deer Island Street were asked to shelter in place.

As of 7:35 p.m. NW Natural resolved the leak and are still on scene working, authorities said. The shelter in place has been lifted. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.