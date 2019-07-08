PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County Animal Control is investigating a report of a St. Bernard attacking a man and his dog while they were walking on the Springwater Corridor in southeast Portland.
According to dog owner John Hemstead, his 5-year-old sheltie named Jasmine had to be put down due to her severe injuries.
Hemstead said the attack happened Sunday morning where the trail meets with Southeast 145th Avenue and Ellis Street.
Hemstead, 75, said he suffered several puncture bites and scratches after the St. Bernard pulled its leash loose from its owner and jumped on him, knocking him into some brush.
“He was airborne at me – threw me like 10 feet into the brush,” Hemstead said. “The animal got his teeth around my dog and evidently punctured her liver. I’m lying in the bush and my dog is bleeding all over the place and I finally got my left hand free and slugged (the dog) and he let loose of her finally.”
Hemstead said he didn’t confront the owner or try to get her information because he was focused on rushing Jasmine to an animal hospital.
Jasmine had surgery, but her injuries were worse than expected.
“When they got in there, they found the liver was damaged and they found the chest wall was damaged and we had a horrible choice to make,” Hemstead said.
Because Jasmine had a slim chance at survival, the family decided to have her euthanized.
“We miss her,” Hemstead said. “I was shocked. I was totally shocked and now I’m sad.”
Hemstead hopes authorities will find the dog and its owner so she can be held financially responsible for thousands of dollars in medical bills.
“More than that, I’m hoping that something is done legally to keep that dog away from people,” Hemstead added. “That dog could have killed me. I’m over six foot and 200 pounds. That dog ate me up – if that dog would do that to me, what’s it going to do anybody?”
Anyone with information on the St. Bernard or its owner is asked to contact Multnomah County Animal Control.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.