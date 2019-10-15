BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The display cases in smoke shops across Oregon may look a little bare now that a 180-day ban on flavored vaping products is in effect.
On display at The Green Planet in Beaverton are cannabis-derived vaping products only.
The district manager, Will Irwin, told FOX 12 that they haven't sold any flavored products in the store since October 4 in anticipation of the current ban.
The temporary ban was approved by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission last week and started Tuesday. Shops can now only sell vaping products that taste like tobacco and marijuana.
Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order to cut down on youth vaping, and to address the growing outbreak of lung injuries and deaths across the United States, including in Oregon, that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says is linked to vaping.
Irwin says that was enough for them to clear their shelves.
"With the news around these products, we felt it was better to take them off the shelves and focus on diverting our selection rather than selling the stock that we had," said Irwin.
Irwin says this only impacts a small percentage of what they sell at The Green Planet, so this won't have too much of an impact on their business.
Other shop owners are feeling the pinch with hundreds of flavored vaping products now off limits.
Oregon's ban on flavored products will go through April 11, 2020.
Washington has a similar ban in place that will last for four months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.