ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy driving a car died in a crash near Albany.
Emergency crews responded to Three Lakes Road south of Grand Prairie Road at 11:37 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was driving a 1986 Toyota Supra when he crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.
The boy, from Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said nobody else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The boy did not have a driver’s license.
Evidence at the scene, as well as witness statements, indicate that speeding was a factor in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
