LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash south of Albany, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called out to a crash at the intersection of Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive at about 7:37 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Devon Olson, 23, of Tangent, was driving east on Tangent Drive in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Seven Mile Lane and hit a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup on the driver's side.
Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as Ralph Rose, 37, of Shedd, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
The Albany Fire Department, Tangent Fire Department, Linn County Road Department, and the Multi-Agency Investigation Team assisted Linn County deputies at the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.