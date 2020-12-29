MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Silverton on Monday morning.
At about 11:40 a.m., Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Silverton Road Northeast and Brush Creek Road Northeast.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found to T-bone type collision involving a silver 2002 Lexus RX300 and a white 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Marcia Ushimaru, 66, of Mt. Angel, was traveling southbound in the Lexus on Brush Creek Road NE when, for unknown reasons, she pulled in front of the Avalanche, which was traveling westbound on Silverton Road NE, and was struck.
Ushimaru was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver and two passengers in the Avalanche were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said it does not appear that alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.
Silverton Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Silverton Fire District, Woodburn Ambulance, and Marion County Public Works.
