BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Benton County Sheriff's Office investigated a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning near Albany.
At around 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a head-on crash on Highway 20 near milepost seven.
The sheriff's office said evidence and witnesses statements revealed that a blue 1997 Acura Integra was traveling eastbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline and crash head-on with a 2020 Ford F-350 that was traveling westbound.
The driver of the Acura, identified as 35-year-old Keith Merritt Lee, from Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the Ford, identified as 59-year-old Gerald Elroy MacGregor, of Albany, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 20 was closed for about three and a half hours during the crash investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
