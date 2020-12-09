CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 212 was blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted at about 5:47 a.m. that occurred on the highway at Southeast 122nd Avenue.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Based on witness and driver statements, the sheriff's office said the semi-truck driver was determined to be at fault for a red light violation and cited.
The sheriff's office said there was a fuel spill from the semi-truck. Clackamas Fire and ODOT crews are working to contain and clean up the spill.
@HappyValleyPD continues to investigate. Based on witness and driver statements the tractor truck driver was determined to be at fault for a red light violation and cited. The involved injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.Hwy 212 west is still closed.#crash #alert pic.twitter.com/txR6j9wxSC— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 9, 2020
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Why is the local news covering up Chaz 2.0?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.