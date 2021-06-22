FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed at a homeless camp in Forest Grove early Tuesday morning.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was stabbed around 4:30 a.m. at the camp off Highway 47 in an area between Beal Road and Northwest Porter Road. The victim was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is at large, and a K-9 team is looking for them. No other details about the stabbing are currently known.
