SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One of two teenage boys hurt in a shooting in Salem Wednesday afternoon has died, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The 17-year-old boys were shot in Four Corners Elementary School's back parking lot just after 4:00 p.m. The boys were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO.
MCSO said the victim, who was critically injured, remained hospitalized since the day of the shooting. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.
The other victim has since been released from the hospital.
The sheriff's office said two other 17-year-old boys were detained in the area, and a gun was recovered. One of the teens has been charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft. The second boy was released to his parents.
The sheriff's office is not naming anyone due to their ages.
Detectives from the Sheriff's Office are continuing to follow investigative leads. No additional suspects have been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call our tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit information online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.