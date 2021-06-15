CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A suspect was arrested after a person was found dead in the Alpine area of Clark County on Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and shots being heard in the area of Northeast 227th Street and Alder Falls Road at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person deceased.
After a search of a heavily wooded area, the suspect was arrested nearby.
During the search, the public was kept out of the area for their safety, the sheriff’s office said. There is no danger to the public, and residents can return home.
The investigation is ongoing.
