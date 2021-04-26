MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Fairview early Monday morning.
At about 1:14 a.m., deputies were called out to a report of shots fired in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
The sheriff's office said one person was found injured at the Fairview Woods Apartments. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information has been released by the sheriff's office at this time.
