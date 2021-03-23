MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office evacuated multiple homes early Tuesday morning after a fuel tanker overturned near Stayton.
At 1:21 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted the crash occurred on Golf Club Road between Highway 22 and Shaff Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Deputies, along with fire officials, evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Twelve homes in total were evacuated.
At 5:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said crews were still on scene and waiting for equipment to off-load the fuel from the tanker truck.
The sheriff's office said the extent of the fuel spill is not known at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
