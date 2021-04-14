MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.
The sheriff's office said Aimee Mehlschau, 12, was last seen on Skelton Road near Jefferson sometime Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, Mehlschau suffers from short-term memory loss.
At about 1:12 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that Mehlschau had been found safe and reunited with her family.
No additional details were released.
