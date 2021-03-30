CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 14-year-old turned himself in after allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run crash who abandoned their damaged vehicle in a Safeway parking lot after the crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at Rock Creek Junction in Happy Valley.
The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle - a red 2009 Cadillac GTS - was heading west on Highway 212. The male driver ran a red light while turning east onto Highway 224 and crashed into a 1986 Honda motorcycle. The motorcyclist reportedly went over the Cadillac's hood.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene were able to get information and a photo before the suspect driver fled the scene.
The sheriff's office said large pieces of the Cadillac, including its grill and license plate, were left at the scene.
Following the crash, the sheriff's office said the suspect pulled into the parking lot of the Damascus Safeway. The driver entered the store and made purchases before abandoning the vehicle in the parking lot.
Safeway employees contacted authorities about a suspicious person in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the store and found the abandoned vehicle.
The sheriff's office said deputies were able to get surveillance photos and footage of the suspect driver.
The teenager turned himself in to the Clackamas County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-006411.
Okaaay..so this might seem to be the most obvious question, but if you have the car and the license plate, then you know who the car is registered to, and I assume then you must know the identity of the driver, as it's not being reported stolen. So why don't you just come out and identify the suspect already?
