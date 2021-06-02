ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old driver now faces several charges including manslaughter after a crash killed three teenagers near Milo McIver State Park on Memorial Day.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Devin Michael Kurtz, of Estacada, has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail on three counts of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, reckless driving, third-degree assault, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to a crash on South Springwater Road and South Redland Road and found two vehicles with heavy damage.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness reported a black sedan traveling on Springwater Road when the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and go into an uncontrolled spin. The sedan then crossed the center line and collided with a white Ford F-350 pickup in the opposite lane.

The sedan had five occupants, ages 14-18, according to the sheriff's office. Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital, where they later died. A fourth passenger, 17, is being treated for unknown injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The sheriff's office said Kurtz suffered a punctured lung and was taken to an area hospital. After being released from the hospital on Tuesday, Kurtz was booked into jail. His bail is set at $780,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-011344.