LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office said five people who reported missing after they did not return home from a trip to the snow have been found safe.
Deputies were notified Sunday evening about five people - 37-year-old Jobee Baumgardner, 33-year-old Renell Baumgardner, 14-year-old Caleb Baumgardner, 14-year-old Thomas Blanton and 6-year-old Colton Baumgardner - who did not return home after a day out.
The group left the Springfield area at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to go play in the snow. They were expected to be back by 8 p.m. but never returned.
The sheriff's office learned the group had made comments about traveling to either the areas of HooDoo, which is near the Santiam Pass on Highway 20, or Salt Creek Falls Sno Park, which is near the Willamette Pass on Highway 58.
Just before 2 p.m. the sheriff's office reported that all five were located in the Box Canyon area off of Forest Service Road 19. All were reported to be in good health.
The sheriff's office said tips from the public helped searchers narrow the search area and find the group.
No additional information has been released at this time.