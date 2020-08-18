CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two people are dead after deputies say a driver crashed into a tree in Clark County on Tuesday.
The single-car collision occurred in the 21500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road, which was temporarily closed on Tuesday while investigators were on scene, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle died. The Clark County Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
No additional details were immediately available for release, including what might have caused the driver to crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.