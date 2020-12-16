MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down Northeast Marine Drive in Fairview for several hours Wednesday morning.
At about 6:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Blue Lake Road.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved four vehicles, including a dump-truck.
The sheriff's office said two people were treated at the scene and released.
Two other people were taken to area hospitals. Gresham Fire told FOX 12 that one person is in serious condition and the other is in moderate condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Northeast Marine Drive was closed in both directions between NE Blue Lake Road and NE 223rd Avenue. The roadway reopened around 11:15 a.m.
Multnomah County Road Services tweeted that a damaged dump truck leaking fuel, so an environmental crew responded to the scene to assist with the cleanup.
(1) comment
Better call Geico.
