Sheriff: 2 men arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converters in Rock Creek area

Jackson Dove and Andrew Wallis, booking photo (Courtesy: Washington County Jail)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters in the Rock Creek neighborhood, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4 a.m., on Thursday, a resident called 911 to report seeing two men with flashlights who were lying under a vehicle. Deputies responded to the scene and found one of the men sleeping inside a stolen SUV.

Stolen SUV recovered by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (Courtesy: WCSO)

The sheriff's office said the second man ran from deputies but was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies searched the stolen vehicle and found lots of tools including saws, torches and a device made for breaking windows, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Wallis and 26-year-old Jackson Dove, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff's office said this was the second incident last week in which deputies arrested people for stealing catalytic converters.

