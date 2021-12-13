Sheriff: 2 men arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converters in Rock Creek area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters in the Rock Creek neighborhood, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4 a.m., on Thursday, a resident called 911 to report seeing two men with flashlights who were lying under a vehicle. Deputies responded to the scene and found one of the men sleeping inside a stolen SUV.

The sheriff's office said the second man ran from deputies but was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies searched the stolen vehicle and found lots of tools including saws, torches and a device made for breaking windows, according to the sheriff's office.

PDX sees increase in catalytic converter thefts around airport, in parking lots PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A warning before you fly out for the holidays: PDX upped security around the airport because of an increase in catalyt…

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Wallis and 26-year-old Jackson Dove, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff's office said this was the second incident last week in which deputies arrested people for stealing catalytic converters.