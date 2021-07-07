BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after they threw a firework from a vehicle and started a fire along Highway 34 near Alsea on the Fourth of July, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday, at about 4:15 p.m., deputies were called out to assist the Alsea Fire Department with a fire reportedly caused by fireworks on Highway 34 near milepost 31. The fire was quickly contained and burned about 0.64 acres on both the east and west side of the highway.
The sheriff's office said more than two hours later, deputies were notified a witness reported seeing a firework get thrown from a blue sedan while two men laughed and drove away.
At about 8:45 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle on Highway 34 near milepost 4. The deputy was able to see illegal fireworks in the vehicle. The driver, Tyler Weeks, and his passenger, Tristan Forrest, admitted to lighting off illegal fireworks, according to the sheriff's office.
Weeks and Forrest were booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of second-degree arson, reckless burning, possession of illegal fireworks, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree disorderly conduct.
