COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Castle Rock police officer was seriously injured after his patrol vehicle was rammed by a driver in a stolen van late Sunday night, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
The officer was attempting to stop a stolen van in the Toutle area just before midnight when the driver reportedly rammed the officer's patrol vehicle twice.
According to the sheriff's office, the officer fired shots and struck the van. The two people in the van were not hit and fled on foot.
The sheriff's office, along with several police agencies, responded to the scene to assist.
The driver, identified as Dale E. Woodley Jr., 40, of Longview, and the passenger, identified as Timothy R. Bean, 33, of Longview, were located and taken into custody.
The involved officer, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Woodley was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude, possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, criminal trespass, and third-degree attempted assault.
Bean was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for the charge of possession of stolen vehicle.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, and no further details have been released.
