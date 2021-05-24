Sheriff: 2 people, 2 horses rescued after getting stuck in deep snow on Silver Star Mountain

SKAMANIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews rescue two people and two horses from Silver Star mountain.
On Sunday, Skamania County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Silver Star Search, and Rescue and OHS Technical Animal Rescue helped rescue two riders and a horse from a high elevation and deep snow on Silver Star mountain. SCOSAR said they were unable to retrieve a second horse safely. A second horse was stranded in a large and deep snowfield that they could not safely rescue in the dark.
On Monday morning, rescue crews went back up the steep mountain to bring the mare down.
"After about 50 feet post-holing through packed, deep snow, she bonded with Silver Star's Field Coordinator Rick and followed him through deep snow and over rock and down steep pitches and home safe and sound," SCSOSR said in a Facebook post.
