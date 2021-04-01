TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway following an armed robbery and shooting in Troutdale Thursday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At about 6:40 a.m., deputies were called out to a robbery with a weapon at the Motel 6 located in the 1600 block of Northwest Frontage Road.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the motel, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said two people have been taken into custody.
No additional information has been released at this time. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.