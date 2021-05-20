Sheriff: 2 sought after stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in Beavercreek

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them identify two suspects who stole a catalytic converter earlier this week.
The theft occurred on Tuesday at a parking lot in the 14800 block of South Leland Road in Beavercreek. The sheriff's office said surveillance video shows the two suspects drive up in a black Ford F-350 and park next to a green Ford Excursion.
The driver is seen exiting the truck and climbing underneath the Excursion. He then cuts away the catalytic converter before getting back into his vehicle about a minute and 10 seconds later, according to the sheriff's office.
The two suspects then flee the scene in their vehicle, which is believed to be a 2006 black Ford F-350 Crew Cab that has a trailer hitch, black studded spoke wheel rims, and items including what appeared to be a small white bucked in its bed. The F-350 had a dealer plate on the back at the time of the theft. According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe the truck may be stolen.
The suspect driver, who was seen cutting away the catalytic converter, is described as a white man wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark baseball cap, and what appears to be a green camouflage mask covering his nose and mouth. A description of the passenger was not released.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or has more information about the theft, is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-010292.
