CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a man during a traffic stop near Sandy Monday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., a deputy spotted a Ford pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a black BMW strapped to it. The sheriff's office said the taillights on the trailer were not working and a traffic stop was initiated near Southeast Lusted Road and Southeast Marsh Road.
The deputy contacted the driver, identified as Michael Allen Brown, 47, of Sandy. The sheriff's office said Brown told the deputy his license was suspended. He also did not have insurance or registration for the truck.
When the deputy asked Brown to turn the truck off, the sheriff's office said Brown reached in his pocket to retrieve a key that was then used to turn the truck off.
The deputy asked about the key and Brown said the ignition would accept any key. The sheriff's office said the deputy confirmed the ignition was punched and did not need a key.
The sheriff's office said the deputy confirmed Brown's license was criminally suspended and detained him.
During an investigation, the deputy noticed the truck was white, but the inside of its door was yellow. A closer examination revealed the truck had been spray-painted white and there were spray-paint cans on the floor of the truck, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the radio was also missing in the truck, as were the video screens that had been installed in the headrests.
Further investigation revealed the truck had been reported stolen to Portland police just after 12 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said. The BMW had also been reported stolen in September to the Gresham Police Department.
Both were seized as stolen vehicles.
The sheriff's office said the trailer was seized as suspected stolen property.
According to the sheriff's office, Brown was found to be in possession of two Oregon identification cards, a credit card and a vehicle registration that did not belong to him. Those items were seized.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving while suspended - misdemeanor.
The sheriff's office is seeking additional information about this investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, a U-Haul pickup truck had been following behind the stolen truck before the traffic stop. Brown told deputies the U-Haul was being driven by his friend Ryan. He also stated that the stolen truck and car belonged to Ryan and that he was just helping move the vehicles for his friend.
Brown tried to call Ryan and ask him to come back to the traffic stop to clear things up, but Ryan didn’t answer, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with additional information on Brown or his friend Ryan is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-026055.
Another dumb crook story. Dude, your tail lights don't work, so maybe..ya know..don't try to transport at night? Just a thought. So many times, criminals open themselves to scrutiny by either having faulty equipment that makes 'em stick out like a sore thumb, or they commit a stupid traffic violation, and then the cop hits the jackpot. Thank you Deputy, for getting another scumbag thief off the streets. Oh, and how nice is it that his license is suspended, and he's got no insurance, so if he causes an accident, the victim is scrued.
