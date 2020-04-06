CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two suspects were arrested on Monday after deputies say the suspects broke into a cabin near Rhododendron and led low-speed chase while driving in reverse.
Deputies responded with a K9 team around 11 a.m. after a caller said he’d seen two men on surveillance footage breaking into his cabin.
Law enforcement came nose-to-nose with the suspects as they fled from the scene down Road 35, blocking the suspects from moving forward. The suspects threw their Subaru into reverse when a deputy stepped out of his patrol pickup.
A brief low-speed chase ensued, with the suspects eventually turning off the road, possibly in an attempt to turn around, according to deputies. The suspects while maneuvering the Subaru were pinned by the deputies’ patrol pickup.
The suspects then fled on foot across Highway 26 and into the forest, where a police dog tracked both of them within an hour, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies arrested Aaron Edward Dean Neace, 29, of Beavercreek, and Clayton James Neace, 27, of Wood Village.
Authorities found stolen property from the cabin inside their Subaru. They also found methamphetamine and a pellet gun.
AMR and Hoodland Fire assisted deputies in their response.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.