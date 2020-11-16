CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man drowned on Sunday while kayaking with friends in Canyon Creek, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 5 p.m., emergency personnel were alerted to an incident involving a kayaker on Canyon Creek.
The sheriff's office said a 911 caller reported he and two friends had been whitewater kayaking on the creek where it flows into the Lewis River when one of the friends had become trapped under water. The kayaker, identified as Blaine M. Davis, of Sunriver, was removed from the water and resuscitation efforts were started.
One of the kayakers paddled back to where they parked, then drove to the Chelatchie Store to call for help, according to the sheriff's office.
Davis and his friend were located on Canyon Creek by a rescue boat. Personnel continued with resuscitation efforts, but were not successful and Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Davis was wearing a life jacket and gear appropriate for whitewater kayaking.
Davis also had an emergency locater beacon, which was activated and helped in locating him and his friend, according to the sheriff's office.
