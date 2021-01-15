CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three teens were arrested following what the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is calling an impromptu home invasion robbery.
On Jan. 4, just after 12 a.m., deputies were called out to a report of a robbery at the Townhomes with a View apartment complex, located at 9840 Southeast Talbert Street in Clackamas.
The sheriff's office said three people, ages 19-22, share the apartment and one of the roommates had invited an 18-year-old woman from Salem to visit the apartment. According to the sheriff's office, the roommate reportedly only knew the woman via Snapchat and had never met in person.
The woman arrived to the apartment with three men, identified as Daetrayl Berry, 18, Andrew Scott Luhr, 18, and Emmanuel Petry, 18, all from Salem.
The sheriff's office said the roommate was not aware that the woman would be accompanied by the three men.
During the visit, the sheriff's office said the men became aware of several firearms at the apartment and they decided to steal the firearms in what appears to be an impromptu home invasion robbery.
After the woman left in a white sedan around midnight, one of the suspects picked up a pistol belonging to one of the roommates, held it to the head of another roommate, and threatened to shoot, according to the sheriff's office.
Berry, Luhr and Petry then stole two Glock pistols, a .22 Ruger bolt-action rifle and an AR-15 rifle. The suspects left the apartment and fled on foot.
After the victims called 911, deputies arrived to the scene and located the suspects. The sheriff's office said the firearms were not located on them.
Deputies, along with K-9 Coda, searched the area. The sheriff's office said K-9 Coda located the firearm hidden below a structure and under some leaves.
According to the sheriff's office, the serial numbers had been scratched off one of the weapons.
The woman who was invited to the apartment is being followed up with, but is not facing any charges at this time, the sheriff's office said.
Berry, Luhr and Petry were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing - physical or weapon. Bail for each suspect was set at $250,000.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the criminal activities of Berry, Luhr and/or Petry is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-000170.
(1) comment
JUst some rascally teens. Wait until they grow up.
