CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three teenagers were killed and two others were injured in a crash near Milo McIver State Park Monday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on South Springwater Road and South Redland Road. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, arrived to the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage.
According to the sheriff's office, a witness reported a black sedan traveling on Springwater Road when the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and go into an uncontrolled spin. The sedan then crossed the center line and collided with a white Ford F-350 pickup in the opposite lane.
The sedan had five occupants, ages 14-18, according to the sheriff's office. The driver, 18, sustained a punctured lung and is being treated at an area hospital. Two of the four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital, where they later died. The fourth passenger, 17, is being treated for unknown injuries.
The names of the teenage victims will not be released at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man, did not require medical attention at the scene. He cooperated with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-011344.
The Estacada School District posted on Facebook following news of the crash.
