YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple warrants out of Yamhill County.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the warrants for Nicholas R. Santoya were the result of an indictment by a grand jury for multiple crimes investigated by detectives. He also had an outstanding federal arrest warrant from the FBI.
During an investigation, detectives developed information that Santoya was in a home on Southwest Ashcreek Lane in McMinnville.
Detectives, along with patrol deputies, detectives with the McMinnville Police Department, a K-9 from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the FBI, entered the home on Friday and arrested Santoya.
The sheriff's office said Santoya was bitten by the K-9 during the arrest and received medical attention at an area hospital.
Once released from the hospital, Santoya was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on warrants that include eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and harassment.
Santoya also has a hold for the FBI on his federal warrant issued for manufacturing child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.
He is currently being held on no bail.
If this guy had been arrested in Portland, the D.A. would have let him walk.
