LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 4-year-old girl and her grandparents were reported missing after they did not return from a trip to the Willamette National Forest, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Zelda Sudhoff-Clements and her grandparents, Sharon and Gregory Poitra, were last seen on Monday when they left to go cut down a Christmas tree. The three had left in a white 2007 Toyota Matrix with Oregon license plate 502CWD.
The family was reported missing on Tuesday when the girl's mother went to pick Zelda up at the grandparent's house and there was no indication they had returned from their trip, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said an investigation and pinging the grandparent's phones indicates they may have traveled to the Fall Creek area.
Search and rescue teams have been searching the area, but have not located the family. The sheriff's office is asking community members to not self-deploy into the forest to search for the family due to inclement weather, cold temperatures and challenging terrain.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said search teams, along with a drone team, will head out again to continue the search for Zelda and her grandparents. The U.S. Coast Guard will also assist with searching from the air.
Sharon, 61, is described as 5 feet 10 inches, about 165 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan coat and tan boots. Gregory, 63, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 190 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Zelda is described as standing 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and boots with owls on them.
Anyone who may have seen the family or their white Toyota Matrix is asked to call 541-682-4150, then press 1 and reference case number 20-8605.
