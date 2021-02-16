GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Gladstone Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East Fairfield Street at about 5:45 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, six adults were being treated. Four patients were being transported to local hospitals and two were evaluated on scene.
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Gladstone. Six adults in home. Two in critical condition. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ED7yotWjRW— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 16, 2021
The sheriff's office said the carbon monoxide poisoning was due to a generator in an enclosed area that is attached to the home.
In Gladstone crews working to save 6 adults at a home that appears to have had carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator in an enclosed area attached to the home. @GladstonePolice @GladstoneFire @clackamasfire @AMRMultCo @OCPolice and @ClackCoSheriff responded. #alert pic.twitter.com/PyImB120Dr— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 16, 2021
Gladstone Fire tweeted a photo of the generator, which was indoors.
Using a generator indoors can be extremely dangerous ! If you must use one, make sure that it is placed outdoors. pic.twitter.com/Wa49kbkOd1— Kirk Stempel (PIO) (@GladstoneFire) February 16, 2021
The Sheriff's also reported Tuesday that the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office had confirmed that four people died from carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. No further details were released about those cases.
2. ... In addition to these deaths, first responders have seen several other close calls. Please do NOT use alternate heating sources -- including BBQs, campstoves or cooktops -- inside your homes.Safe emergency alternative cooking tips from FEMA:https://t.co/pTaX3hM11T pic.twitter.com/t0GDiBZXoS— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 16, 2021
Two people died down here in Salem a couple weeks back. Their dog and cat also. Propane heater in a camp trailer. No vents. No windows cracked open. Went to sleep and never woke up.
How does this happen every year? Are people really that dumb? Silly question; of course they are.
