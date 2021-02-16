GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Gladstone Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East Fairfield Street at about 5:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, six adults were being treated. Four patients were being transported to local hospitals and two were evaluated on scene.

The sheriff's office said the carbon monoxide poisoning was due to a generator in an enclosed area that is attached to the home.

Gladstone Fire tweeted a photo of the generator, which was indoors. 

The Sheriff's also reported Tuesday that the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office had confirmed that four people died from carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. No further details were released about those cases. 

davcon 5
davcon 5

Two people died down here in Salem a couple weeks back. Their dog and cat also. Propane heater in a camp trailer. No vents. No windows cracked open. Went to sleep and never woke up.

Charlatan
Charlatan

How does this happen every year? Are people really that dumb? Silly question; of course they are.

