GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Gladstone Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East Fairfield Street at about 5:45 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, six adults were being treated. Four patients were being transported to local hospitals and two were evaluated on scene.
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Gladstone. Six adults in home. Two in critical condition. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ED7yotWjRW— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 16, 2021
The sheriff's office said the carbon monoxide poisoning was due to a generator in an enclosed area that is attached to the home.
In Gladstone crews working to save 6 adults at a home that appears to have had carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator in an enclosed area attached to the home. @GladstonePolice @GladstoneFire @clackamasfire @AMRMultCo @OCPolice and @ClackCoSheriff responded. #alert pic.twitter.com/PyImB120Dr— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 16, 2021
No further information has been released at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(1) comment
How does this happen every year? Are people really that dumb? Silly question; of course they are.
