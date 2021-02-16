WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – After asking the public for help to find a missing 60-year-old man, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday night that he was located.
Family and friends of Stephen Odell told deputies that he possibly went snow camping in the Mt. Hood area with his elderly dog early Saturday morning. They said the last time they heard from Odell was on Friday, according to deputies.
Deputies said Odell’s last known location was near the Interstate 5 corridor, slightly south of the Salem Airport area.
Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said that Odell had been found safe.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.