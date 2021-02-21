BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – An 86-year-old Beverton man killed following a hit-and-run crash Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of an injured pedestrian near Southwest Clark Hill Road and Southwest Tile Flat Road in unincorporated Beaverton just after 7:30 p.m. A driver has noticed a man lying near the road and stopped to check on him. Witnesses say the man was gravely injured and appeared to have been hit by a car.
The man identified as Donald Ray Harvey of Beaverton had been walking on Southwest Clark Hill Road when he was hit by a metallic gold 2004-2009 Lexus RX330 or RX400, WCSO said.
Harvey’s family has been notified about his death.
WCSO said the was identified driver and the involved vehicle was recovered. There was no other information given about the suspect.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.
