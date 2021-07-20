LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her ex-boyfriend, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Tennisha Quin Bourne is facing second-degree murder for the murder of Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, of Albany. Mooney was found dead on June 2 after deputies responded to the report of a death on Willoway Drive. Detectives began investigating his death as a homicide.
Following an investigation, detectives determined Bourne, who is Mooney's ex-girlfriend, had been involved with his death and issued a warrant for her arrest. The sheriff's office said Bourne was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office after responding to her location for an unrelated call.
Bourne is currently being held in the Pierce County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Mooney's murder is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 54-967-3950.
Ya know 12, you might wanna inform people of where Pierce County happens to be. It's up around Tacoma.
