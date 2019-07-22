SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man died in a rollover crash near Sweet Home early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Brush Creek Road near Childers Road at 2:09 a.m.
Investigators said Jackie Saari failed to negotiate a curve on Brush Creek Road, drove onto the gravel shoulder and overcorrected his steering, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
Saari, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 35-year-old James Randall Wilson of Springfield, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.
Deputies said both men were wearing seat belts.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
