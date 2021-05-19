MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says all suspects involved an assault at Glenn Otto Park have been identified.

The assault of two brothers occurred at the park on Sunday evening. One of the brothers spoke to FOX 12 on Monday. He said a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them. Both brothers were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office reported that deputies responded to the park just after 7:36 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects used a large stick more than once to assault one of the brothers. Multiple other male suspects punched, kicked and stomped on one of the brothers, even while he was on the ground defenseless.

Video of the assault was released by the sheriff's office in an attempt to identify those involved. The sheriff's office said detectives received about 90 tips over a 24-hour period.

As of Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said they have identified all of the suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are conducting interviews, the sheriff's office said. More information will be released at a later time.