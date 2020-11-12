AMITY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house in Amity that has received numerous complaints related to drug activity, disturbances, people with warrants and stolen property, including vehicles.
The warrant was executed at 6 a.m. Wednesday and was the result of an investigation over the last 18 months regarding the home at 413 S. Trade St., according to deputies.
Investigators said a small quantity of meth was found in the home, along with Xanax and other controlled pharmaceuticals. Scales, packaging material and drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles and pipes, were also recovered by deputies.
Three people were arrested: Tyler J. Lehman, 25, had an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County; Adam J. Jevning, 42, on charges of unlawful distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of meth and endangering the welfare of a minor; Kerry L. Justen, 34, on charges of unlawful possession of meth and endangering the welfare of a minor.
A child was found in the home and placed in the care of a relative after consultation with the Oregon Department of Human Services.
The house is near Amity High School and Amity Elementary School.
Additional charges are likely after the case is presented to the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.
