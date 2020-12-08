Sheriff: Armed man was shot, killed after following ex-girlfriend to Kelso home; shooter arrested in woods

KELSO, WA (KPTV) - An armed man was shot and killed after following his ex-girlfriend to a home in Kelso, according to police.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Shadywood Lane at 8:17 a.m. Monday.
William Streeter Hampton Sherrett, 34, of Kelso, was found dead in the driveway. The suspect, later identified as Jerry Wayne Noblin, 27, of Longview, was seen leaving the area before deputies arrived.
A semiautomatic pistol was recovered by deputies near Sherrett’s body.
Witnesses told detectives that Sherrett had followed his ex-girlfriend to a home on Shadywood Drive and blocked in her vehicle. Sherrett then confronted Noblin, who was in the passenger seat of the car, and deputies said Sherrett pointed a gun at Noblin.
Noblin then drew his own pistol and fired from inside the vehicle, striking Sherrett in the chest and arm.
An extensive search was conducted to locate Noblin.
At 11:33 a.m., a witness reported seeing the suspect walking on Weyerhauser timberland behind Shadywood Lane.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to locate Noblin and direct a search team to him in a heavily wooded area.
Nobilin told detectives that Sherrett had previously accused him of having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend and had threatened to shoot him.
Nobilin said when Sherrett pointed a gun at him, he believed Sherrett was about to shoot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Noblin said he ran away after shooting Sherrett because he has warrants for his arrest. Nobilin is also a convicted felon.
Deputies said Noblin cooperated with the subsequent investigation and led detectives to where he had hidden his gun.
Noblin was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and his outstanding warrants.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.
