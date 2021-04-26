MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Marion County deputies were in a standoff for several hours with an armed person in Brooks Monday morning.
At about 6:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on Pueblo Road Northeast near Riverton Street Northeast to arrest man, identified as Jamaal Flores, 43, wanted on domestic violence charges.
As deputies went to take Flores into custody, the sheriff's office said he fled to another part of the home where multiple firearms were located.
Deputies, along with other family members, left the home.
The sheriff's office said Willamette Valley Christian School, which is located across the street from the home, was placed into lockdown.
A SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated with Flores.
At about 11:16 a.m., the sheriff's office said Flores was safely taken into custody. The school lockdown was lifted.
Flores will be booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault for his alleged involvement in an earlier domestic disturbance. He also had outstanding warrants for first-degree aggravated theft, third-degree theft, unauthorized departure, and giving false information to police.
The sheriff's office said additional charges related to Monday's incident have not yet been determined.
