WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Cornelius man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a man at gunpoint Tuesday morning before riding off on a motorcycle.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Lara, the suspect, had been communicating with the victim online through the “LetGo” app about purchasing a car.
Lara met with the victim near the Rock Creek Apartments just after 8 a.m., pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his backpack and its contents, riding off on a blue Honda motorcycle, according to deputies.
Law enforcement says Lara used his real name when communicating with the victim, and even told him his nickname, “Chief”. Deputies recognized the nickname, identified Lara, and arrested him at his home in Cornelius.
Lara is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, among other crimes, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
