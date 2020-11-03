(KPTV) - An armed robbery suspect led deputies on a pursuit from Happy Valley to Vancouver with couch strapped to the top of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning, according the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, committed a robbery while armed with a gun in Happy Valley and then fled north on Interstate 205.
With help from the Vancouver Police Department, deputies were able to stop the suspect and arrest him in Vancouver.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said a gun was recovered from inside the vehicle and the vehicle was reported stolen.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle had a couch strapped to the top of it during the pursuit.
No further details have been released at this time.
