Sheriff: Armed stalking suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Skamania County

NORTH BONNEVILLE, WA (KPTV) - A man wanted on multiple warrants, including for stalking and violating a protection order, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in Skamania County, according to deputies.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to locate Robert Lane, 42, of North Bonneville, for several days.
Deputies learned he was at his home Thursday afternoon and contacted him by phone. After two hours of negotiating, deputies went into the home.
The sheriff’s office reported that Lane was armed with a long gun and he raised it toward the deputies.
The deputies were able to leave the home without further confrontation with the suspect.
Deputies said Lane indicated numerous times through text and phone messages that he was suicidal.
The SW Washington Regional SWAT team was called to the scene, with several officers tactically deployed around the home.
SWAT team members continued negotiating with Lane by phone, when they heard a gunshot.
Negotiators were told by Lane that he accidentally fired the weapon toward the ceiling of the home.
The decision was made to use “diversionary devices,” according to deputies.
At around 8 p.m., Lane walked out and was taken into custody. He was taken to a medical facility to be examined.
Deputies said Lane is facing additional charges of first-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as charges in connection with his warrants.
“Through a pattern of poor decisions, Mr. Lane created a highly volatile situation. The skill of the negotiation team and the decisions made by the SWAT leadership, team members and Skamania deputies resulted in a very positive conclusion,” according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
