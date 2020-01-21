TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Four people were arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Tillamook and onto Highway 6, according to law enforcement.
Deputies on Monday responded to suspicious circumstances in the 5500 block of Second Street Northwest in Cape Meares at the request of Vacasa Vacation Home Rentals. When deputies arrived, they found a stolen car in the driveway and the four suspects fled out the back, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies pursued the suspects through Tillamook and then eastbound on Highway 6. The suspects drove erratically, sped, drove into oncoming traffic, and did not yield for stop signs, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects stopped abruptly on Highway 6 at Gales Creek and deputies arrested them.
Devonte Tavon Gieson, 25, of Portland, was lodged at the Tillamook County Jail. He is facing charges including eluding, three counts of reckless driving, found counts of reckless endangering, a warrant out of Multnomah County for eluding and possession of methamphetamine, and a warrant out of Oregon City Municipal Court for a misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.
Kyleah Marie Hegre, 25, of Star, Idaho, was also lodged at the Tillamook County Jail. She is facing charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a warrant out of Benton County for possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
James Paul Ullman, 41, of Gresham, was lodged on a warrant out of Douglas County for failure to appear.
Melissa Pauline Castro, 37, of Portland, was on misdemeanor probation for theft in the second degree and was released on scene with instructions from law enforcement to report to the probation office Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests may occur, the sheriff's office says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
