Sheriff asks for help after hit-and-run in Damascus leaves cyclist, 60, severely hurt

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV they say was involved in a hit-and-run last month that left a 60-year-old bicyclist severely injured.
The hit-and-run occurred on July 23 at approximately 7:46 p.m. on Southeast Sunnyside Road near Southeast Scooter Lane in Damascus.
The suspect vehicle, an SUV believed to be a 2000-2006 Chevy Suburban or Tahoe, hit the 60-year-old man, of Damascus, while he was riding his bike.
The SUV is dark in color, possibly black or dark blue, with aftermarket chrome wheels, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The bicyclist after he was hit somersaulted over the front of the bike and hit the roadway, leaving him with severe head and internal injuries, the sheriff’s office says. The man was transported to OHSU for treatment.
The SUV fled the scene west on Southeast Sunnyside Road. The vehicle may have passenger-side damage, according to investigators, who are trying to identify the driver and are asking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
Investigators believe the driver of a red pickup truck that passed the crime scene shortly after the bicyclist was hit may have witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and referencing CCSO case number 20-015441.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
