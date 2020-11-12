MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are asking for help finding a missing and possibly endangered 28-year-old man.
Family members say they last heard from Trever James-Duarte Bearden on Sept. 22. Bearden has not been seen or heard from since and his family and friends believe he might be in danger, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
It's unknown if Bearden is still in the Marion County area, as there has been no activity on his social media accounts, law enforcement says.
"Special attention is asked for the public to be on the lookout in the areas of Linn and Benton Counties, specifically, the cities of Albany and Corvallis," according to the sheriff's office.
Bearden stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 503-540-8079 or submit a anonymous tip at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages.
