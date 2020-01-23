WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are asking for help identifying additional possible victims after a Beaverton man was arrested on charges including rape, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricardo Infante-Perez, 32, was arrested on Jan. 14 in connection with a child sex abuse case involving a 12-year-old girl, according to investigators.
On Jan. 22, Infante-Perez was indicted on charges including rape in the first degree, two counts of rape in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and unlawful sexual penetration.
Infante-Perez remains in jail on a $750,000 bail and could face additional charges, the sheriff’s office says, as detectives believe there are multiple underage victims.
Anyone who can help is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This freak, if guilty, needs to be finished. Period. No release, no future threats to other innocent children. Bury this freak!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.