WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man was arrested for DUII twice in less than five hours, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jenaro Segundo-Garcia was arrested Wednesday for DUII-felony and driving while felony revoked, according to deputies. That incident occurred at Northwest Cornelius Pass Road at Northwest West Union Road around 11:40 p.m. Less than two hours later, Segundo-Garcia provided a breath sample of .20 BAC, the sheriff’s office says. He received a citation in-lieu-of custody and was released to a responsible party at his home.
The same deputy that arrested Segundo-Garcia earlier saw him driving a different vehicle on Southwest Walker Road near Southwest 158th Avenue less than five hours later. The deputy stopped the vehicle and contacted Mr. Segundo-Garcia, who still showed signs of impairment, the sheriff’s office says.
Segundo-Garcia was arrested again and this time provided a breath sample of .09 BAC, deputies say. Segundo-Garcia was lodged at the Washington County again on additional charges of DUII-felony and driving while felony revoked.
